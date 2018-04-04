Cosby lawyers claim DA trying to keep black women, white men off jury

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — On Tuesday, Bill Cosby's defense team accused prosecutors of trying to keep older white men off the jury for his sexual assault retrial. On Wednesday, they switched gears and claimed the district attorney was purposely striking black women from the panel.

The accusation led to a tense argument in the Pennsylvania courtroom before the judge adjourned to discuss the matter, but he indicated he was unlikely to side with Cosby's lawyers.

"At this stage, it does not appear that there is any discriminatory attempt," Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said.

It's illegal for either side to use peremptory challenges — their chances to reject a potential juror without giving a reason — to keep someone off a jury solely on the basis of race, ethnicity or gender. It's known as a Batson violation after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling of the same name.

Both gender and race could be factors in the second trial of one of America's top black celebrities, who is accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, both white and black, stretching back decades. Cosby denies all allegations.

His first trial last spring ended with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled to start April 9 and jury selection has been under way since Monday, with eight jurors seated by midday Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Cosby lawyer Kathleen Bliss sprung a Batson challenge on the judge after prosecutors used one of their seven peremptory challenges to strike a white male.

"Gender like race is subject to strict screening," Bliss said. "I believe that white males are a protected group."

O'Neill sounded incredulous. "There is no prima facie case for this challenge. Move forward," he said.