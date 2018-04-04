Cosby lawyers claim DA trying to keep black women, white men off jury

Breaking News Emails
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — On Tuesday, Bill Cosby's defense team accused prosecutors of trying to keep older white men off the jury for his sexual assault retrial. On Wednesday, they switched gears and claimed the district attorney was purposely striking black women from the panel.
The accusation led to a tense argument in the Pennsylvania courtroom. After the judge indicated he was unlikely to side with Cosby's lawyers, they agreed to leave their objection on the record and continue with jury selection.
"At this stage, it does not appear that there is any discriminatory attempt," Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said.
It's illegal for either side to use peremptory challenges — their chances to reject a potential juror without giving a reason — to keep someone off a jury solely on the basis of race, ethnicity or gender. It's known as a Batson violation after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling of the same name.
Both gender and race could be factors in the second trial of one of America's top black celebrities, who is accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, both white and black, stretching back decades. Cosby denies all allegations.
His first trial last spring ended with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled to start April 9 and jury selection has been under way since Monday, with eight jurors seated by midday Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Cosby lawyer Kathleen Bliss sprung a Batson challenge on the judge after prosecutors used one of their seven peremptory challenges to strike a white male.
"Gender like race is subject to strict screening," Bliss said. "I believe that white males are a protected group."
O'Neill sounded incredulous. "There is no prima facie case for this challenge. Move forward," he said.
The next day, the prosecution used one of its challenges to strike a black woman. Bliss objected, citing Batson, and the judge chided her for not giving him notice that she might do so.
"I couldn't have anticipated this," she said, and then handed out a prepared brief.
"By all appearances, she was perfectly qualified," Bliss told the judge. "There is no explanation other than her race and therefore an inference has been created here."
DA Kevin Steele was incensed and called Bliss' argument "quite frankly ludicrous."
"We have had two available African-Americans for jury selection in this case. We have gladly taken both of those seemingly very responsible people and they are on our jury now," he said.
Of the eight jurors seated so far, four are men and four are women, and six are white and two are black. The previous jury makeup from seven men and four women, 10 of them white and two of them black.
Ezra Kaplan reported from Norristown. Tracy Connor reported from New York.