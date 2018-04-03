Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

When Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges begins next week, legal experts expect him to have a harder time making his case because of something that happened since a mistrial was declared nine months ago: the #MeToo movement.

The man once labeled “America’s Favorite Dad” faces a retrial on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at Cosby’s home outside of Philadelphia in 2004.

Cosby has repeatedly denied these and all other allegations of sexual misconduct, saying in the criminal trial that the sexual encounter was consensual.

The jury deadlocked last June, unable to reach a verdict after an 11-day trial and more than 30 hours of deliberation. While, in public, many viewed Cosby as guilty because of the some 60 accusers who came forward in the media, the hung jury surprised observers and showed how different a story can be inside the courtroom.

#MeToo’s impacts

Experts say greater public awareness about the circumstances surrounding sexual assault, paired with a cultural environment where victims can more openly discuss their experiences, will likely impact the trial.

“#MeToo has changed the way people are generally evaluating stories of sexual violation,” said Deborah Tuerkheimer, a professor at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

“There is less skepticism, less doubt, less distrust, more of a willingness to at least not discredit the account” of sexual assault.

Tuerkheimer said that society as a whole has become more attuned to the idea that “consent matters” and non-consensual touching can happen even in the absence of force.

Andrea Constand walks to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2017. Matt Rourke / AP file

During the previous Cosby trial, the prosecution’s main witness, Andrea Constand, testified she met Cosby when she was a 29-year-old director of the Temple University women’s basketball team. She tearfully recounted on the stand how the man she considered a trusted “mentor” offered her three blue pills that left her paralyzed and defenseless before he sexually assaulted her.

Cosby denied the allegations, saying their relationship was consensual and that the drugs he gave her were Benadryl. His lawyers tried to undermine her credibility by pointing out she had accepted his gifts, went to a casino in Connecticut with him and, after the alleged assault, contacted Cosby 53 times.

Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center, said she believes that the #MeToo movement may change the way jurors perceive attempts to discredit Constand.

“I think #MeToo has allowed the range of stories to be told so there is a deeper understanding of what sexual assault looks like,” she said. “It is not the stranger in the alley, it may be someone you feel close to and someone you were in a consensual relationship with.”

At the first trial, Graves said the tone of the defense attorneys was dismissive of Constand.

“There was a flavor of, ‘why were you there in the first place?’ These old ideas that have long been used to discount sexual assault among people who know each other are tightly held myths,” Graves said.

Another issue likely to come up in the retrial is Constand’s delay in reporting the abuse. She reported it to police a year after the alleged assault occurred. Prosecutors determined there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction.