Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 5, 2019, 5:56 PM GMT By Tom Winter and Rich Schapiro

Comedian-turned-convict Bill Cosby has settled a lawsuit with seven women who accused him of defamation after they went public with sexual assault allegations, according to court documents filed Friday.

The women sued Cosby in 2014, claiming that he falsely branded them as liars after they accused him of sexual abuse. The following year, the former television star once known as "America's dad" filed a counter-suit alleging that they had defamed his character and intentionally derailed an upcoming television opportunity.

The attorney for the women, Joseph Cammarata, said that "each plaintiff is satisfied with the settlement," according to court papers filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In a separate motion, Cammarata said he expects to file court papers asking a judge to dismiss Cosby's suit.

Lawyers for Cosby did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cosby, 81, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison last September after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Constand testified that Cosby violated her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004 after she reached out to him for career advice. At the time, Constand was the director of operations for the Temple University women's basketball team.

Some 60 women have accused Cosby of assaulting them, but Constand is the only one whose allegations led to criminal charges. The other accusations were too old to prosecute.