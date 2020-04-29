Costco to require face coverings for shoppers

Beginning next week, all Costco shoppers will have to wear face coverings in order to enter the store, the wholesale corporation announced Wednesday.
Starting May 4, customers will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while inside the store, according to a coronavirus response update from Costco. Children under the age of 2 and people who can't wear masks because of medical conditions are exempt.
"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises," the company's update said.
In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to wear face coverings "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."
Wednesday's update also said that stores would return to normal hours, but starting Monday, certain locations would be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for members who are 60 and older, and people with disabilities.
Health care workers and first responders will be allowed priority access during all open hours, and be able to move to the front of lines.
The company's update also said only two people per membership card are allowed in Costco at a time, and a limited takeout-only menu is available at club food courts.