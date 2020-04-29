Watch live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus update

Costco to require face coverings for shoppers

Starting Monday, customers will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth at all times while inside the store.
Image: Shoppers exit a Costco store in Arlington, Va.
Shoppers exit a Costco sore in Arlington, Va., on April 18, 2020.Daniel Slim / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Beginning next week, all Costco shoppers will have to wear face coverings to enter a store, the wholesale corporation announced Wednesday.

Starting Monday, customers will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth at all times while inside the store. Children under 2 and people who can't wear masks because of medical conditions are exempt.

Shoppers inside a Costco store in Arlington, Va., on April 18, 2020.DANIEL SLIM / AFP - Getty Images

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises," the company said in an update.

In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to wear face coverings "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

Wednesday's update also said that stores would return to normal hours, but starting Monday, certain locations would be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for members who are 60 and older, and people with disabilities.

Related

News

NewsFace masks for passengers now required on all JetBlue flights

Health care workers and first responders will be allowed priority access during all open hours, and be able to move to the front of lines.

The company's update also said only two people per membership card are allowed in Costco at a time, and a limited takeout-only menu is available at club food courts.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.