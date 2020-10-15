Cottonelle recalls some wipes over possible bacterial contamination

The manufacturer of Cottonelle Flushable and GentlePlus Wipes has recalled some of its products due to a potential bacterial contamination.

The recall only covers a limited amount of wipes that were manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14, manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said, adding that all other Cottonelle products were not affected and are safe to use.

The bacteria detected in the affected packages of Cottonelle wipes is pluralibacter gergoviae, a pathogen naturally occurring in the environment and human body.

"Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals," Kimberly-Clark said. "However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection."

The company said that as of Thursday morning, there was a low rate of “non-serious complaints,” including reported symptoms like irritation and minor infections. Affected individuals were advised to discontinue using the product and seek medical help if they experienced symptoms.

According to Cottonelle’s recall page, customers can determine whether their product was affected by looking at specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package.