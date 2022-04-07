Councilman scolds Santa Ana police blasting Disney music in neighborhood

A Santa Ana, California, council member implored a policeman to "have some respect for my community" after he found the officer blaring Disney songs late Monday night in a neighborhood, video shows.

The video, posted to the YouTube channel Santa Ana Audits, which is dedicated to posting videos of police officers' interactions with the public, shows a cluster of police cars with lights on. The patrol cars are surrounding a white car.

Not long after the person starts filming, very loud music starts blaring from one of the patrol cars — first "You’ve Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story," then "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto."

The officer was playing the music in apparent hopes that the video, if uploaded to YouTube, would be removed because it contained copyrighted music.

The officer continues playing Disney music from his car — "Reflection" from "Mulan" and finally, "Un Poco Loco" from "Coco."

Councilmember Johnathan Ryan Hernandez then arrived to the scene, and approached an officer.

"What’s going on with the music? Why are you doing this?" he asked.

"This is my district," Hernandez said. "I’m embarrassed that this is how you’re treating my neighbors. There’s children here. Have some respect for my community."

"Do you live here," he asked the officer. The officer answers that he does not.

"Well maybe you should treat us with respect," Hernandez said.

The officer apologized and said he realized what he did was a mistake.

Hernandez did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

On Wednesday, a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department said it was aware of the video.

"We are committed to serving our community and we understand the concerns as it relates to the video," the statement said. "Our department is committed to conducting complete, thorough, and objective investigations."

"My expectation is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve," added Chief of Police David Valentin.