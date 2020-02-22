Country singer Lindsey Lagestee of Dixie Crush dies at 25

Lindsey Lagestee, the lead female vocalist of the country music cover band Dixie Crush, died this week of injuries she sustained when struck by a car in Chicago on Valentine's Day.
Fans and friends of the 25-year-old singer mourned her at funeral services Saturday.
"Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy," Dixie Crush wrote on the band's Facebook page.
Bandmate Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country, a music publication, that Lagestee was hit by a car while crossing a street on her way to the Firewater Saloon, where the band was set to play on Feb. 14.
She was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries a few days later.
Lagestee was a founding member of Dixie Crush in 2015. The group has since played over 250 shows throughout the Midwest, the band said.
"Her Uncle Tony described her best as a supernova. Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression," said Dixie Crush, adding that after every show she would come offstage to meet fans, take pictures "and build friendships."
She was also a pharmacist and graduated with a doctorate from Midwestern University with a doctor of pharmacy degree, according to her obituary.