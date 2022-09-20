Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, medical examiner finds

Country singer Luke Bell died as a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a report issued Monday from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The “Where Ya Been?” singer was found dead by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 26, according to officials. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene. He was 32.

"In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication," the medical examiner's report said.

"The manner of death is accident."

The investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Bell, a Cody, Wyoming, native, had been a ranch hand and spent “a few years of college” in Laramie before pursuing his musical career, according to a Spotify bio.

He released a self-titled debut album in 2012 and described his sound as “a little bit honky tonk and a little bit Texas, with healthy dashes of Bakersfield and vintage Nashville,” per the bio.

After dropping his sophomore album, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” in 2014, he opened for acts like Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and Hank Williams Jr.

Bell released his last single, “Jealous Guy,” in 2021.