Country singer Luke Bell dies at 32

Country singer Luke Bell, 32, was found dead in Arizona earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

The “Where Ya Been?” singer was found in Tucson on Friday, Officer Frank Magos said.

No additional details were provided, and officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Bell who had been reported missing was discovered near the site where he was last seen, the Tucson police told the New York Post.

Bell, a Cody, Wyoming, native, had been a ranch hand and spent “a few years of college” in Laramie before pursuing his musical career, according to a Spotify bio.

He released a self-titled debut album in 2012 and described his sound as “a little bit honky tonk and a little bit Texas, with healthy dashes of Bakersfield and vintage Nashville,” per the bio.

After dropping his sophomore album, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” in 2014, he opened for acts like Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and Hank Williams Jr.

Bell released his last single, “Jealous Guy,” in 2021.

“It was a very different route to take; there aren’t any musicians in my family,” Bell told The Boot in 2016. “College really wasn’t doing it for me, and I was looking for an independent platform to go learn, and music was that.”

As for finding his drive and being on the road, he said, “I live in the day, and I count smiles. That’s it.”

“Life’s not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don’t have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it’s pretty ideal right now,” he said. “I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people.”