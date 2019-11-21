Country singer Sam Hunt arrested on DUI charges in Nashville

Hunt, 34, was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container, the Davidson County sheriff's office said.

By Janelle Griffith

Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday morning on DUI charges in Nashville.

Hunt, 34, was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container, a representative of the Davidson County sheriff's office told NBC News.

Hunt was booked into Davidson County jail around 6 a.m. and released on $2,500 bond shortly after 9 a.m., the official said.

He has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17, 2020, according to a court clerk. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The four-time Grammy nominee released his debut album "Montevallo" in 2014. His hits include "Body Like a Back Road" and "Downtown's Dead."

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 