Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to hold concert for Tennessee tornado relief

The concert, called “To Nashville, With Love," will be held Monday and feature artists like Dan Auerbach, Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price and more.
Image: Today - Season 68
Sheryl Crow on "Today" on Sept. 6, 2019.Nathan COngleton / TODAY

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado.

The concert, called “To Nashville, With Love," will be held Monday at Marathon Music Works and feature artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.

Some in Nashville's music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit, as well as the office for Dualtone Records, which works with artists like The Lumineers and Amos Lee.