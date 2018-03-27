Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Couple arrested for stealing from Parkland shooting memorial

Michael Shawn Kennedy and Kara O’Neil were arrested for taking items from a Parkland shooting memorial near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student stops to look at one of the memorials following their return to school in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 28, 2018.Rhona Wise / AFP - Getty Images file

PARKLAND, Fla. — A couple has been arrested after authorities say they stole teddy bears, pin wheels and other tokens from the memorials of the Parkland shooting victims.

 Kara O'Neil, left, and Michael Shawn Kennedy, right. Broward COunty Sheriff's Office

According to an arrest report, witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Michael Shawn Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O’Neil taking items from a fence outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A Broward Sheriff’s deputy found the items in the backseat of the couple’s car late Sunday night.

They were charged with suspicion of removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument.

Kennedy appeared in court Monday, telling the judge that the memorials weren’t tombs or monuments. The judge disagreed and ordered a $1,000 bond.

The Sun Sentinel reported Kennedy’s prior convictions include delivering OxyContin, burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer.

