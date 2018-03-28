Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

PARKLAND, Fla. — A couple has been arrested after authorities say they stole teddy bears, pin wheels and other tokens from the memorials of the Parkland shooting victims.

Kara O'Neil, left, and Michael Shawn Kennedy, right. Broward COunty Sheriff's Office

According to an arrest report, witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Michael Shawn Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O’Neil taking items from a fence outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A Broward Sheriff’s deputy found the items in the backseat of the couple’s car late Sunday night.

They were charged with suspicion of removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument.