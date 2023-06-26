Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary killed in triple homicide in Massachusetts

Authorities are warning residents in Newton, Massachusetts, to be on guard after three elderly people were found dead in what is being investigated as a triple homicide.

No one is in custody in the case, and a suspect has not been named.

The three people were found at a residence at 10:14 a.m. Sunday when a concerned person went to check on them after they missed church services, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. None of the victims were identified, but Ryan said all three are elderly family members.

"Two of the individuals were celebrating a golden wedding anniversary this weekend," Ryan said at a news conference Sunday evening. "As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic."

An investigator walks out of a home in Newton, Mass., where three bodies were discovered. Jessica Rinaldi / Boston Globe via Getty Images

There were signs of forced entry at the home, and all three of the victims appear to have been stabbed to death, police said. Authorities are urging residents to be vigilant as a suspect is not in custody.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael, Jr., said officers will have extra patrols and urged residents to report any suspicious activity immediately.

A break-in attempt was reported about a half-mile away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday but was not reported until at least an hour later, according to Ryan.

"We do not know at this point whether those two incidents are reconnected, but we are certainly looking at what happened this morning," Ryan said.

The investigation is in its early stages, but the apparent random nature of the crime is why authorities are worried about the safety threat to the community, Ryan said. She said Sunday that she could not recall any other triple homicides in Newton's history.

Residents in the area around the victims' home are asked to review surveillance footage from Saturday night into Sunday morning and report abnormalities to authorities.