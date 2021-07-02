Couple found in bed together after Miami building collapse, grandson says

Antonio and Gladys Lozano, married for more than 58 years, died in bed together when their Miami Beach-area condo building was reduced to rubble last week.

The thought of that provides some solace for their grandson Brian Lozano. To him, it was a fitting end to his grandparents' decades-long love story.

"They couldn’t stand a moment without each other," he told NBC Miami. "I never saw them apart."

Antonio, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, lived in unit 903 of the Champlain Towers South when the building suddenly collapsed about 1:30 a.m. June 24. They were a month away from their 59th wedding anniversary.

The couple had always said that they didn't want one to die before the other, according to son Sergio Lozano, who lives in another Champlain condominium building.

He had dinner with his parents just hours before the tragedy unfolded. He said he heard a loud noise the morning of the collapse, looked outside toward his parents' building and couldn't believe what he saw — or more precisely, what he didn't see.

"I tell [my wife], ‘It’s not there.’ And she’s yelling, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘My parents' apartment is not there, it’s gone!’ and I just ran downstairs,” Sergio Lozano told WPLG.

Brian Lozano said he is also heartened that his grandparents' bodies were among the first to be recovered.

As of Friday morning, at least 20 victims have been confirmed dead and another 128 people remain unaccounted for, according to officials.

“I’m finally at peace and I really hope for other families to finally get that sense of peace knowing that I got that sense of closure,” Brian Lozano said.