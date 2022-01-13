Couple murdered in Houston in 1981 identified; daughter, now 41, still missing

A couple found murdered in Houston in 1981 has finally been identified, but a mystery remains about the whereabouts of their missing daughter.

Harold Dean Clouse, 21, and his wife Tina Gail Clouse, 17, vanished after leaving their home in Volusia County, Florida for Texas, according to a press release by Identifinders International, a California-based organization that performs genetic genealogy for law enforcement.

The couple, who had their one-year-old daughter Hollie Marie Clouse with them, left Florida so Harold could pursue carpentry work.

In January 1981, Harold and Tina were found dead in a wooded area in Houston after a dog came upon their remains.

Harold had been beaten, bound and gagged. Tina had been strangled. At the time, their identities were a mystery.

No one has ever been arrested in their deaths.

According to the release, the couple's family had been made to believe that Harold and Tina had joined a religious group and did not want to be contacted.

A baby was not found with the remains and no baby doe cases have surfaced that match Hollie's description.

In July 2011, the bodies of Harold and Tina were exhumed to extract DNA. Last year, there was a major break in the case when their identities were uncovered with the help of Identifinders senior forensic genealogist Misty Gillis and Allison Peacock, a forensic genetic genealogist.

“I'm very thankful to have been given the opportunity to work on this case. It was a difficult case emotionally,” Gillis said in a statement.

Harold's mother told KHOU of Houston that for the past four decades, she had wondered if her son was still alive.

"I was on the freeway once and this young man passed me and it looked so much like my [son]," she told the news station. "I used to tell myself he's still out there somewhere. And he'll ring the doorbell and say, 'Hey, mom.'"

Now, the family is focused on trying to find out what happened to Hollie.

If Hollie is still alive, she would be 41. Identifinders International said she would most likely not be aware of her identity. Peacock is working with Family History Detectives in the hopes of finding out what happened to Hollie.