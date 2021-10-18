IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Covid-19 breakthrough deaths most common among older Americans, data shows

CDC data shows that 6 out of every 7 reported breakthrough deaths were of those 65 and older.
A daughter speaks to her mother with possible Covid-19 symptoms before she was taken to a hospital on Aug. 20, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
By Nigel Chiwaya

Older Americans have been the most at risk of dying throughout the Covid pandemic. Now, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adults over the age of 65 make up the bulk of breakthrough Covid deaths.

The data, published Friday, shows that 85 percent of the approximately 7,000 breakthrough Covid deaths recorded by the CDC have occurred in adults 65 and older. By comparison, adults at and over the age of 65 made up 76 percent of the more than 700,000 Covid deaths recorded by the CDC.

The Covid vaccines still offer powerful protection against severe Covid cases. In August, unvaccinated people were six times more likely to test positive for Covid and 11 times more likely to die than vaccinated individuals, CDC data shows.

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.