Older Americans have been the most at risk of dying throughout the Covid pandemic. Now, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adults over the age of 65 make up the bulk of breakthrough Covid deaths.

The data, published Friday, shows that 85 percent of the approximately 7,000 breakthrough Covid deaths recorded by the CDC have occurred in adults 65 and older. By comparison, adults at and over the age of 65 made up 76 percent of the more than 700,000 Covid deaths recorded by the CDC.

The Covid vaccines still offer powerful protection against severe Covid cases. In August, unvaccinated people were six times more likely to test positive for Covid and 11 times more likely to die than vaccinated individuals, CDC data shows.