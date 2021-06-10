Covid-19 vaccination site worker accused of stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards

A man is accused of stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards from the California vaccination site where he worked, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said Wednesday.

Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 45, of Las Vegas, was charged with felony grand theft after authorities said he took the cards from the Pomona Fairplex. Ahmed was a non-clinical contracted employee who was hired to support the site, officials said.

La Verne Police said they were notified about the alleged theft on April 27 and determined the suspect put the stolen cards in his car.

"While conducting follow-up, Detectives located more blank Covid-19 vaccine cards in the suspect's hotel room," police said.

A total of 528 cards were recovered, according to authorities.

La Verne Detectives recover over 500 blank COVID-19 vaccine cards stolen from Fairplex Mega-POD.



Muhammad Raud Ahmed, 45 of Las Vegas NV, a non-clinical contracted employee of the location has been arrested.#arrest #COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/HlzJpSONEU — La Verne Police Dept (@LaVernePD) June 8, 2021

The cards are worth about $15 each if sold illegally, according to District Attorney George Gascón.

“Selling fraudulent and stolen vaccine cards is illegal, immoral and puts the public at risk of exposure to a deadly virus,” he said Wednesday in a statement.

Ahmed is due in court on Aug. 25. It is unclear if Ahmed has an attorney, and efforts to reach him by phone and email Thursday were not successful.