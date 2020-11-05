Covid cases climb in battleground states as final presidential votes are counted

There was no election pause for the pandemic as the number of new Covid-19 cases continued to climb Thursday in the battleground states that could determine who will occupy the White House for the next four years.

Pennsylvania, where the final votes were being counted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and where President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden were in a tight race, reported 2,704 new cases overnight along with 38 deaths, according to the latest NBC News tally.

Nevada, which was also too close to call, logged 1,068 new cases and seven deaths, while neighboring Arizona, a state where Biden appeared to be clinging to a lead, reported 815 new infections along with 39 fatalities, the figures showed.

In hard-fought North Carolina 2,490 new infections were reported Thursday morning along with 43 more deaths. On Wednesday, the state reported 68 deaths, a record for North Carolina.

In Georgia, where Biden posed a serious challenge to Trump, health officials reported 2,313 new cases and 493 more deaths. The latest fatality figure, according to the new data, includes a backlog of previously unreported deaths.

Michigan and Wisconsin, two battleground states that were called for Biden on Wednesday, also reported thousands more cases.

The 6,255 cases logged in Wisconsin on Wednesday was the second-highest total this year. Michigan reported 4,397 new infections, also one of the highest daily totals that state has reported.

In other coronavirus news:

Some 751,000 people filed for unemployment last week, a slight dip from the 758,000 the week before. But around 22 million jobs were lost as a result of the pandemic, and 10 million of those have not yet been recovered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert whose stark appraisals of the Covid-19 crisis have angered Trump, "will be remembered as one of the pandemic's heroes," Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an NBC News medical contributor, wrote Thursday. Trump has hinted he might fire Fauci after the election is decided.

Denmark plans to cull its entire population of15 million minksin farms after the animals spread a mutation of Covid-19 to humans.

The NFL's Chicago Bears canceled practice and sent all players home after a second player tested positive this week, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. It remained unclear what affect this would have on the team's game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The climbing Covid-19 counts came a day after the number of new cases in the United States topped 100,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The 104,429 cases on Wednesday broke the single-day record of 98,583 cases that was set just last week, NBC News data showed.

That was a 5,846 jump in new cases from the day before, when 91,530 infections were logged.

“The numbers are rising, and we in infectious disease and public health are trembling,” Dr. William Schaffner, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said Wednesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy agreed. His state added nearly 2,500 new infections, the highest daily count since May 6.

“We’re not out of the woods on Covid, folks,” Murphy said. “Another bad day of numbers. This is going in the wrong direction.”

The nearly 9.6 million coronavirus cases and 235,448 deaths reported in the U.S. are both world-leading figures, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

Also, the data showed a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations, especially across the Midwest and Southwest in states like Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and New Mexico.

Alaska, as well, has seen a steep rise in hospitalizations, The Anchorage Daily News reported.