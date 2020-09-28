Covid-19 cases are on the rise again across the United States as more and more states have loosened restrictions put into place to slow the spread of the killer virus, NBC News figures showed Monday.

On Friday, the U.S. logged 55,759 cases — the largest single day total in a month. And the troubling development comes as the global death toll from the virus nears one million with the U.S. continuing to account for over a fifth of those fatalities.

“We’re not in a good place,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, warned Monday on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

“There’s certainly parts of the country that are doing well,” Fauci added. “But … there are states that are starting to show an uptick in cases and even some increases in hospitalization in some states. And, I hope not, but we very well might start seeing increases in deaths.”

And as the weather gets colder, more people are heading inside where the danger of getting infected increases significantly, Fauci said.

“You don’t want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold,” Fauci said. “So we really need to intensify the public health measure that we talk about all the time.”

The U.S. has been averaging an “unacceptably high” 40,000 new cases per day, Fauci has said.

“We have got to get it down,” he said. “I would like to see it 10,000 or less.”

Forty states and territories have seen an increase over the last two weeks as of Saturday, just days after the U.S. logged its 7 millionth confirmed coronavirus case.

Wyoming was the nation’s new hot spot with a 128 percent jump in new cases followed by Utah (111 percent), Wisconsin (104 percent) and Colorado (97 percent).

In Wisconsin, state health officials reported its biggest daily number of infections on Saturday since the pandemic began with 2,533 confirmed new Covid-19 cases.

The new figure came just days after Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, declared a new public health emergency over the objections of local Republicans who want to ease the safeguards.

“We are facing a new and dangerous phase of the Covid-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” Evers said in his order. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially — please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

Fauci said he was especially concerned about Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the reopening of all bars and restaurants — with no restrictions — even though the state continues to report thousands of new cases per day, although that number has dropped significantly since July.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening they maintain a testing positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for 14 days. Florida’s rate is currently 10.62 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

By contrast, the positivity rate in New York — a state that was hit hardest in the early days of the pandemic and continues to lead the nation in Covid-19 fatalities with 33,971 — was a little over 1 percent as of Monday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But that represented a small but significant increase over recent days and was yet another worrisome sign that the virus was not completely under control in New York.

In the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, the city health department reported that the coronavirus was spreading at “an alarming rate,” mostly in neighborhoods populated largely by Hasidic Jews, some of whom have been resistant to social distancing and mask wearing mandates.

Fauci’s dire warnings about the coronavirus crisis have repeatedly angered President Donald Trump, who was caught on tape privately telling journalist Bob Woodward in February that Covid-19 was “deadly stuff” but has since then repeatedly downplayed the dangers of a virus that has killed 205,940 people in the U.S. as of Monday, the newest figures showed.

Trump, who has questioned the need for wearing masks and social distancing and rarely does so himself in public, has also been accused of dispensing false information to the American public that he’s gleaned from political appointees who share his suspicion of leading medical experts like Fauci.

One of Trump’s most trusted Covid-19 advisers is Dr. Scott Atlas, who was brought on the White House coronavirus task force in August even though he has no expertise in public health or infectious diseases.

“Everything he says is false,” Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the embattled federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said of Atlas in a telephone conversation made in public on a commercial airline that was overhead by an NBC News reporter.

