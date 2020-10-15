Covid is catching up to Kansas and 'the numbers are getting worse'

The pandemic is sweeping across the Kansas prairie.

After months of watching as the rest of country struggled to stop the spread of the coronavirus, new Covid-19 cases in the Sunflower State have gone in recent weeks from a trickle to a torrent with 5,203 reported just in the last seven days, the latest NBC News figures showed Thursday.

During that same time period, 115 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded and Wednesday, the state recorded a single-day record of 67 fatalities, according to the newest numbers.

“The numbers are getting worse,” Dr. Lee Norman, the top administrator at the state’s Department of Health, said Wednesday at a press conference in the Statehouse.

Kansas is one of several Midwestern states that have seen a dramatic increase in new coronavirus cases of late, one that public health experts blame on a combination of cooling weather and a growing reluctance to adhere to restrictions meant to stop the spread of the virus.

Compared to California and Texas, the states with the most cases, Kansas’ numbers are small.

The 69,155 confirmed cases Kansas has recorded since the start of the pandemic is not much more than the 59,603 cases recorded in the United States on Wednesday. And with the number of Covid-19 cases in the country nearing 8 million, Kansas’ share amounts to less than 1 percent of the total.

But the death toll in Kansas last week accounts for about 14 percent of the total 838 fatalities the state has recorded since the coronavirus crisis started.

In other coronavirus news:

In yet another sign that the recovery of the U.S. economy is stalling, weekly initial jobless claims climbed to 898,000 last week, the Department of Labor reported. That disappointing figure was much higher than analyst expectations of 830,000.

Herd immunity, which President Donald Trump has been pushing as a way to stop the pandemic, is a "dangerous fallacy unsupported by the scientific evidence," dozens of scientists from around the world declared in The Lancet, a leading medical journal.

The Atlanta Falcons closed their training facility after a staffer tested positive. Other NFL teams such as the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans have had to shutter their in-person operations for the same reason.

Increasingly, the pandemic is taking a toll on the parts of Kansas least prepared for the pandemic – the rural areas, Norman said. Half of the newest cases were in the state’s most sparsely populated counties.

Dr. Beth Oller, a family physician in northwest Kansas, said the coronavirus is spreading there because people are not wearing masks and continue to attend weddings, baby showers, birthday parties and other events where infections can proliferate.

When Gov. Laura Kelly imposed a five-week stay-at-home order in the spring for people in her corner of Kansas, it was “like going into the cellar for a tornado that never came,” Oller said.

“Even though those of us in public health were saying, ‘It’s coming! It's coming! We can't stop being diligent,' you get that pandemic fatigue," she said in an Associated Press report. “It's harder to keep that diligence up.”

Rural Kansas is also deep red Trump country and public health experts said the mixed messages emerging from the White House have also undermined their attempts to get people to take proper safety precautions.

Sheriff Allan Weber in rural Gove County came down with Covid-19 and was recently released from the hospital. When The Associated Press caught up with him last week, Weber was working from a local medical center and still having trouble breathing.

But he was not deterred, not even when the pulse oximeter which sounds an alarm when oxygen levels get too low started beeping.

“It’ll quit here in a minute,” Weber said amid coughs and labored breathing.

Trump, who recently returned to the campaign trail after being hospitalized for Covid-19, has been criticized for refusing until recently to wear a mask at public events and accused of lying to the public about the danger of the pandemic.

"What I do is outside is a big thing," Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox Business News. "And if you look at those people, they really are wearing masks."

Trump's false statement went unchallenged by host Stuart Varney.

Researchers from Cornell University have branded Trump the world’s biggest spreader of coronavirus misinformation.

While Trump continues to insist that his administration has done a “phenomenal” job, right now the U.S. accounts for more than a fifth of the world’s 38.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

The U.S. is still the world leader in both categories, but India may soon take the lead in the number of confirmed cases. It had 7.3 million as of Thursday, according to the dashboard.