Covid closes 'Aladdin' one day after Broadway reopening

One day after it reopened on Broadway, "Aladdin" was canceled Wednesday because of breakthrough Covid-19 cases within the company, the show said.

"Aladdin" appears to be the first Broadway musical to cancel a performance because of Covid-19 since shows resumed after the pandemic shutdown.

It said decisions about future performances would be announced at a later date.

The musical said the safety of its cast, crew and audience was its top priority.

"We will continue to provide support for the affected Aladdin company members as they recover," the show said in a statement.

New York City requires proof of vaccination to attend many indoor venues, including theaters, and staff must also be vaccinated. The Broadway League trade group has also said all 41 theaters are requiring audience, crew and performers to be vaccinated.

Breakthrough cases refer to people who contract Covid-19 after being vaccinated. Health experts say such cases are expected, but the risk of getting severely ill or dying is much lower among those who are vaccinated.

The Disney musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2014, shuttered in March 2020, along with the rest of Broadway, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not all Broadway shows have reopened, and some are scheduled to do so later this year. Mega hits "Hamilton," "The Lion King," "Wicked" and "Chicago" reopened this month.