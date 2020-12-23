'Covid conga line': Republicans in NYC criticized for maskless holiday dance party

A group of Republicans in New York City came under fire after a viral video showed maskless partygoers dancing in a conga line at a holiday party in Queens.

In the video that was widely circulated on social media, nearly a dozen partygoers — none of whom were wearing a mask — are shown dancing and singing to the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” while one man appeared to be holding a flag in support of President Donald Trump.

More than 40 people can be seen dancing on the floor or sitting at a nearby table in the dining room.

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID pic.twitter.com/mHzW86d9M7 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 21, 2020

A spokesperson for the State Liquor Authority, one of the agencies that enforces New York coronavirus polices at bars and restaurants, said the party was hosted by the Whitestone Republican Club on Dec. 9 at Il Bacco, an Italian restaurant in Queens.

The Whitestone Republican Club and Il Bacco did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

“In early December we held a small gathering observing all the covid guidelines in place at the time,” the club said in a Facebook post. “Every attendee was told to wear a mask and everyone either had one when entering or was given one.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said he watched the video, thought otherwise.

“Conga lines are not smart,” Cuomo said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Why you would do an unmasked Covid conga line in the middle of a Covid pandemic — whatever your political persuasion — defies logical explanation as far as I’m concerned.”

Il Bacco, an Italian restaurant in Queens, N.Y., was the setting for the Whitestone Republican Club's indoor holiday party. Googe Maps

Restaurants were permitted to open at 25 percent capacity at the time of the Republican holiday party — days before Cuomo placed a citywide indoor dining ban.

According to the restaurant’s website, Il Bacco can hold up to 160 people in its dining rooms.

The State Liquor Authority said the organization was investigating the restaurant.