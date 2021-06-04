Covid has claimed more than 600,000 lives in United States

More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States has passed 600,000, a grim reminder that even though cases are down as more people are vaccinated, the pandemic is not over.

As of Thursday evening, the nation had seen at least 600,040 Covid-19 deaths, according to a count of reports by NBC News.

More than 33.4 million cases have been recorded in the United States.

The death toll crossed the 500,000 mark Feb. 21, according to NBC News' count.

The number of newly identified cases of Covid-19 and deaths has decreased as more people have gotten vaccinated.

But hundreds of deaths from the disease are reported in the United States nearly every day (on Sunday and Monday, which was a holiday weekend, the reported deaths were more than 150 each day, according to NBC News' count).