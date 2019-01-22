Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 22, 2019, 5:29 PM GMT By Corky Siemaszko

The Roman Catholic high school that found itself besieged by critics after its students got into a videotaped face off with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial was reportedly closed on Tuesday for security reasons.

“After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Covington Catholic High School principal Robert Rowe said in a letter obtained by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“All activities on campus will be cancelled for the entire day and evening,” Rowe’s letter said. “Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason. Please continue to keep the Covington Catholic Community in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, the American Indian Movement Chapters of Indiana and Kentucky, which had been planning to demonstrate outside the Park Hills, Kentucky school, moved its protest a couple miles east to the headquarters of the Diocese of Covington.

Snow covers the grounds of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky on Jan. 20, 2019. Lisa Cornwell / AP

“We have advocated nonviolence and accountability for administration, teachers and chaperones the entire time,” the group said on its Facebook page. “Not once have we, as an organization, threatened anyone.”

The group also said that a 46-minute video that surfaced in the aftermath of Friday’s confrontation in Washington, which supporters of the Catholic students have been touting as proof they were victims not aggressors, “does not absolve those boys of their behavior” and they continue to stand by 63-year-old activist Nathan Phillips.

Phillips, the group said, was trying to defuse an earlier war of words that erupted between the Catholic students and some Black Hebrew Israelites, and he wound being disrespected by the kids he tried to defend.

“In the video you can see the boys approaching and surrounding him after he stops moving and that one boy steps up to face him, not the other way around,” the group said. “Their behavior at this point is still a problem, even if they did not create the initial situation. They are seen mocking, laughing at, and disrespecting Nathan Phillips.”

In video footage, some of the students — many of whom were wearing “Make America Great Again” caps — can be seen making what appears to be the tomahawk chop gesture that Native Americans find offensive and noises that appear to mock Phillips’ chanting.

Phillips and his supporters blame the chaperones who took the students to Washington for a Right to Life March for failing to rein them in once the shouting started.

The boy the Native American group was referring to is junior Nick Sandmann, who became the target of a lot of the outrage after he appeared to be grinning in Phillips’ face.

In his statement, Sandmann confirmed that adult chaperones were with them and claimed Phillips targeted him in particular. “He played his drum the entire time he was in my face,” he said.

The developments came a day after Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders confirmed that his office was investigating threats against students but declined to go into detail.

Sandmann claims he and his family have been threatened. He denies earlier claims by Phillips’ that the students chanted President Donald Trump’s mantra “Build that wall!” or “anything hateful or racist at any time.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted his support for the students, calling Sandmann and the others “symbols of Fake News.” Trump's eldest son spoke out in defense of the students Monday night on Fox News.

But the high school has already apologized to Phillips on behalf of the students, and Rowe has engaged “an independent third-party investigator” to probe the ugly episode.