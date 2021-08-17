Coyote bites 5-year-old boy playing in sandbox in Massachusetts

ARLINGTON, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy playing in a sandbox in a suburban Boston yard was bitten on the leg by a coyote last weekend, the second time in a week a young child in Massachusetts was attacked by one of the animals.

The boy was bitten in Arlington at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from police and town health officials.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the statement said.

Authorities, including state environmental police, searched for the coyote but were unable to immediately locate it.

A young child was also bitten by a coyote on a Provincetown beach within the Cape Cod National Seashore last Wednesday evening. That child required treatment at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The coyote was shot and killed by park rangers and tested negative for rabies.