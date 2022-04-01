Cracked cockpit windshield forces Delta flight to make unscheduled landing

A cockpit windshield cracked mid-flight and prompted a Delta plane to make an unscheduled landing on Thursday, according to the airline.

Delta flight 760 from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. was diverted to Denver, according to a company statement that categorized the incident as a “maintenance issue mid-flight.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” Delta said.

The plane carried almost 200 passengers. The incident occurred shortly before midnight.

A Delta spokesman confirmed the “windshield crack” but said what caused it has not been determined, according to NBC affiliate KSL in Salt Lake City.

The windshield shattered about 90 minutes into the flight when the plane reached a cruising altitude of above 30,000 feet, passengers said.

The flight crew repeatedly told passengers to remain calm until landing, KSL reported.

No one with Delta could be immediately reached by NBC News on Friday afternoon to answer additional questions.