Crane collapse in Manhattan leaves at least 5 injured, officials say

A crane collapse in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning left at least five people injured, including a firefighter, according to emergency medical personnel with the FDNY.

Video posted to social media showed the top part of a crane collapse, hit a building across the street and then swing back to hit the building under construction.

Three people were transported to local hospitals, according to the FDNY. Their injuries were minor, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters.

The collapse occurred shortly after a fire broke out inside the engine of the crane, which was reported around 7:25 a.m., according to Joseph Pfeifer, deputy commissioner of the FDNY.

As firefighters were en route to the scene, on 10th Avenue between West 41st and West 42nd streets, they heard the collapse, Pfeifer said. The top part of the crane, the boom and a 16-ton load were part of the crash, Pfeifer said.

Adams said the impacts of the collapse "could have been much worse. We are extremely fortunate that we weren't during a busy time of the day."

Pfeifer echoed Adams' assessment: "This is a good morning — this could've been a lot worse," he said.

More than 200 firefighters and emergency medical personnel were at the scene, Pfeifer said.

The building under construction is intended to be 54-story mixed-use building, according to Department of Buildings Commissioner James Oddo.

The Department of Buildings will review the incident, Oddo said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.