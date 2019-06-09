Breaking News Emails
A crane collapsed on an apartment building and parking garage in Dallas on Sunday, crushing several floors and wounding an unknown number of people, authorities said.
A Dallas Police Department spokesman, DeMarquis Black, told NBC News there were reports of multiple injuries, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt.
Black added there were no reports of deaths.
The crane tore through four floors of the apartment building in Dallas' downtown city center district, Black said. It wasn't clear how many floors in the garage collapsed.
Dramatic images from the scene appeared to show cars teetering on the edge of collapsed floors in the garage.
Other vehicles appeared buried beneath rubble and under other cars that had toppled onto them.