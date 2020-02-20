Four members of a Massachusetts family on vacation were killed and four others hospitalized with injuries following a car crash in Florida.
The Smith and Fay families were traveling together in a van on State Road 429 near Kissimmee, about 20 miles south of Orlando, on Tuesday night when a pickup rear-ended their vehicle, causing it to roll, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes said.
The pickup then hit another vehicle. A fourth car was also involved, Montes said.
Julie Smith, 41, and her 5-year-old daughter Scarlett Smith were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release. Julie Smith's mother, Josephine Fay, 76, also died at the scene. Jackson Smith, 11, died later at a hospital.
Shane Smith, 43, who was driving the van, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two other children were also hospitalized: Skylar Smith, 5 and Shalie Smith, 10.
William Fay, 76, was also in the van and hospitalized with minor injuries.
Authorities said in a statement that traffic had slowed because of congestion, and they believe the driver of the pickup truck, Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, failed to slow down.
Dos Reis Laurindo and the drivers from the other two vehicles were not injured. Montes said they do not suspect impairment, and Dos Reis Laurindo is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have so far been filed.
The Smith family is from Whitman, Massachusetts, and the Fay family is from Weymouth.