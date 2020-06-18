Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Makers of breakfast porridge Cream of Wheat said Wednesday they're conducting "an immediate review" of the brand's packaging, which prominently features a smiling Black chef.

The move by Parsippany, New Jersey-based B&G Foods comes on the heels of Quaker Oats announcing it's doing away with the brand name Aunt Jemima for its syrup and Mars Inc. saying the company's Uncle Ben's rice would be changing its name.

B&G Foods said "we are initiating an immediate review of the Cream of Wheat brand packaging."

A 1902 advertisement for Cream of Wheat. Getty Images

"We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism," according to the company statement.

"B&G Foods unequivocally stands against prejudice and injustice of any kind."

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, nearly every walk of life — including the food industry — is undergoing a vigorous self-examination of their roles in propping up institutional racism.