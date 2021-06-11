Crews rescue 4 people in boat hanging over side of dam in Texas reservoir

Four people were rescued out of a boat that got caught partially hanging over a dam in a Texas reservoir Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m. that crews were responding to a dam in the Colorado River near Lady Bird Lake after multiple people called 911 reporting a boat "up against the dam" that "looks like it's going to go over the dam."

When EMS crews arrived, they shared a photo of a small blue motor boat hanging over the dam with four people inside.

Crews lowered life vests down to the passengers and then attached the boat to a police boat with a rope to pull in back into open water, Austin-Travis County EMS said. None of the occupants needed medical attention.