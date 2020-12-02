Crews respond to possible building explosion in New Jersey, large fire

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a large building fire in Englewood, New Jersey.

The fire started Wednesday morning following a reported explosion in a largely commercial area with office buildings and warehouses, according to NBC New York.

Police urged residents to avoid the area.

"Due to an ongoing incident on Bancker St, please use extreme caution and avoid the entire area to allow Police and Fire personnel to operate safely and stabilize the incident," the Englewood Police Department said in a statement.

"We are asking that the public expect extreme traffic problems throughout the south end of the city."

People across the Hudson River in midtown Manhattan could see plumes of thick, black smoke from the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.