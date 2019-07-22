Breaking News Emails
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges in connection with a decade old rape allegation against him, Las Vegas prosecutors announced Monday.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement to NBC News that he determined the sexual assault claim can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed after a new police investigation was conducted.
Ronaldo, 34, was accused in a September 2018 civil lawsuit, seen by NBC News, of sexually assaulting a Nevada woman in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009. Ronaldo denied the allegations in a statement on Twitter in October last year.
"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," the tweet read. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."
His accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, claimed in the lawsuit that the soccer star and his "team" pushed Mayorga into signing a non-disclosure agreement while she was suffering from severe trauma from the alleged attack.
Attorneys for Mayorga did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Although he no longer faces criminal charges in the Las Vegas case, the civil lawsuit is still pending. Attorneys for Ronaldo filed paperwork in June, seen by NBC News, asking permission to begin the process of dismissing the suit.
Representatives for Ronaldo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.