A Royal Caribbean passenger was banned from the cruise line for life after a fellow traveler caught her standing precariously on a railing on the outside of the ship to take a photo.
Peter Blosic, who was on the Allure of the Seas ship, snapped a picture of the woman as the narrow ledge she's standing on is all that keeps her from plummeting into the water. The woman, who appears to be wearing a blue bathing suit, has her hands raised in the air as she faces outward from the 17-deck ship.
Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman confirmed that earlier this week "a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion."
Security was notified, and the ship continued on to Jamaica, but the woman in the photo and the person she was traveling with are banned from Royal Caribbean cruises for life, Fishman said.
Royal Caribbean's Guest Conduct Policy clearly states: "Unsafe Behavior Sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers, or tampering with ship’s equipment, facilities or systems designed for guest safety is not permitted." Law enforcement could get involved with travelers who do not follow the rules, the policy said.
Early this year, a group of men was banned from Royal Caribbean after one of them was filmed jumping from his 11th-floor balcony while their Symphony of the Seas ship was docked in the Bahamas, according to NBC Miami.
An Alabama police officer was injured earlier this month after falling about 16 feet while on a Carnival cruise and landing on a deck of the ship, according to The Associated Press.
And in July, a 1½-year-old died after falling through an open window in a children’s play area on the 11th floor of a Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas ship docked in San Juan.