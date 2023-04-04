Cruise passenger dies after falling over balcony onto lower deck, spokesperson says

A passenger aboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship died after falling over their balcony shortly after departure, a spokesperson said.

The ship, Valiant Lady, left Miami, Florida, on Sunday for Roatan, Honduras, when the incident occurred.

"On Sunday, shortly after departure there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers," the cruise line company said in an emailed statement. "This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

The passenger, who has not been identified, fell onto another person, Business Insider reported. The spokesperson for Virgin Voyages said in their statement that the second person was not seriously injured.

The spokesperson declined to release further details, saying it wants to protect the privacy of those involved.

The ship returned to Miami early Monday morning but has since resumed its voyage with slight changes to the itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was "deeply saddened" by what happened. "Our hearts and thoughts are with this person's loved ones," the statement said.

The Miami Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.