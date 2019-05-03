Breaking News Emails
A cruise ship that had been quarantined this week in St. Lucia over a measles scare has set sail for Carasau, maritime tracking records showed.
The vessel, which St. Lucia Coast Guard Sgt. Victor Theodore said is named Freewinds, left St. Lucia at 11:18 p.m. Thursday is expected to pull into Willemstad port in Curacao, almost 500 nautical miles west, at 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to the site MarineTraffic said.
The ship was quarantined, meaning no one was allowed off the vessel, on Monday when local health officials confirmed a female staffer on board contracted the highly infectious disease.
A 440-foot cruise ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology is also named Freewinds. Officials on the island declined to comment on the name of the cruise ship, but Theodore identified to NBC News that it is the same one listed on the church's website.
Scientology officials have not returned multiple messages left for the church this week by NBC News.
Before leaving St. Lucia, a doctor aboard the Freewinds requested 100 doses of measles vaccine, an island health official said.