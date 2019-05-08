Breaking News Emails
By Janelle Griffith
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a baby ended up at a dumpster near Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday.
Two individuals walking near an apartment complex in West Boca Raton heard what sounded like crying near the dumpster about 9 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
Upon checking further, a baby girl was found alive.
The newborn was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.