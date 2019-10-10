Breaking News Emails
Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing a new charge in addition to an earlier one stemming from accusations he groped a woman's breast at a New York City bar in June.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Thursday that the charges in an indictment against the Oscar-winning actor cover the event at the bar in June as well as a new, previously uncharged incident.
The indictment is to be unsealed at Gooding's Oct. 15 arraignment.
Gooding, 51, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of his trial on the earlier charge related to the alleged incident on June 9. In that case, a woman claims she was at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge near Times Square when Gooding placed his hand on her breast and squeezed it without her consent.
Gooding voluntarily surrendered to the police in June and was charged with third-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on his own recognizance.
NBC News reached out to Gooding’s lawyers but did not immediately hear back.