Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself in to the special victims unit in Manhattan on Thursday as a second woman has come forward accusing the actor of groping her more than 10 years ago.
Gooding Jr., 51, went to talk to authorities after a first woman filed a police report claiming she was at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge near Times Square on Sunday night when Gooding Jr. allegedly touched her breasts.
A second woman filed a report with police Monday alleging that Gooding Jr. grabbed her butt inside of a Manhattan club shortly after midnight on March 1, 2008, the New York Police Department confirmed Thursday.
Gooding Jr.'s attorney, Mark Heller, told NBCNews that after watching several hours of video from the Manhattan bar early Sunday, he found “no criminality on tape.” Heller has not yet responded to an NBC News request for comment on the second woman’s allegation.