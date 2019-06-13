Breaking News Emails
Cuba Gooding Jr. was charged with a misdemeanor in Manhattan on Thursday as a second woman has come forward accusing the actor of groping her more than 10 years ago.
Gooding Jr., 51, turned himself in to authorities after a first woman filed a police report claiming she was at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge near Times Square on Sunday night when Gooding Jr. allegedly touched her breasts.
A second woman filed a report with police Monday alleging that Gooding Jr. grabbed her butt inside of a Manhattan club shortly after midnight on March 1, 2008, the New York City Police Department confirmed Thursday.
Gooding Jr.'s attorney, Mark Heller, told NBCNews that after watching several hours of video from the Manhattan bar early Sunday, he found “no criminality on tape.”
The actor's attorney said he was aware of the second allegation but did not comment further.
Gooding Jr. is expected to appear in court Thursday and plans to enter a not-guilty plea, according to his attorney.