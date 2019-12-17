Curtis Flowers, tried six times for the same murders, released on bail

Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi man who’s been tried six times for a 1996 quadruple murder, was released on bail Monday, court documents show.
The decision in Montgomery County Circuit Court comes six months after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Flowers’ latest conviction, in 2010, in a ruling that found a local prosecutor had discriminated against him by excluding black jurors.
Flowers, 49, was freed on $250,000 bail after serving 23 years in prison for the July 16, 1996 murder of four people at Tardy Furniture in Winona, Mississippi.
It is unclear if he will be tried again.
In a statement, Flowers’ lawyer, Rob McDuff, said they would seek to have the charges dismissed in January.
“We are very pleased that he will finally have some measure of freedom and be able to spend time with his wonderful family,” McDuff said, adding: “This has been a long and costly process, and there is no need to continue wasting taxpayer money on this misguided prosecution that has been plagued by misconduct and racial discrimination.”
In the June 21 Supreme Court decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that prosecutor Doug Evans had repeatedly struck black jurors from Flowers’ trials because of their race, a move that violated an earlier high court ruling.
Evans couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.