D.C. dials back curfew after arrests drop as George Floyd protests continue

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser pushed back the curfew here on Wednesday after a relatively peaceful night as unrest persists in the nation's capital and other major cities in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Peter Newsham, chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said arrests totaled 19 on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 288 on Monday and 19 on Tuesday while more than 5,000 protested peacefully.

Law enforcement expanded the perimeter around the White House on Tuesday and the clashes were less tense than previous days when police used aggressive tactics like flash bangs and tear gas to disperse protesters.

The curfew would be in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, Bowser said, a change from the previous two days when the curfew began at 7 p.m.

Newsham said the curfew "gives the police the ability to stop the violence." His remarks come after protests in recent days were exploited by rioters who broke into businesses downtown, smashed car windows and started fires near the White House.

"The arrests throughout the city last night were generally individual arrests of people who were resistant to abiding by the curfew," he said.

Back outside the White House. Today the perimeter has been pushed back another half block. Federal law enforcement of some kind, but they won’t identify themselves, and all insignias and name plates have been removed. pic.twitter.com/q5dmdMgkLV — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 3, 2020

Bowser also addressed President Donald Trump's threat to unleash the U.S. military on the demonstrators, which have further inflamed the situation as they demand changes to police behavior.

"We are examining every legal question about the president's authority to send troops, even National Guard, to the District of Columbia," she said.

As protests continue across the country, they show no signs of stopping in Washington as city residents witness a major police presence in the area around the White House and major monuments like the Lincoln Memorial.