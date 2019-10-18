Breaking News Emails
Prosecutors in Tarrant County, Texas, said Friday they intend to ask a grand jury for a murder charge against the former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home.
"We have completed an initial review of the case, and based on the evidence we intend to ask the Grand Jury for an indictment of murder against Aaron Dean," the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."
Dean, who is white, fatally shot the 28-year-old black woman through a bedroom window Saturday.
The district attorney's office said that to ensure a fair trial, as the case proceeds, “our statements will be limited in keeping with the rules of ethics for Texas attorneys."
The agency said its sympathies and prayers remain with Jefferson's family and friends.
Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, whom she was babysitting, late at night when a neighbor noticed the front door of the house ajar. The concerned neighbor called the Fort Worth police department's nonemergency line to request a welfare check.
Dean, 34, did not identify himself as an officer before opening fire, and there was no evidence he knocked on the door. He resigned and was charged Monday with murder.
Interim police Chief Ed Kraus said during a press conference earlier this week that he intended to end Dean's employment but that Dean tendered his resignation first.
"Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations for several policies, including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy and unprofessional conduct," Kraus added.
The killing comes less than two weeks after Amber Guyger, a former police officer in nearby Dallas, was convicted of murder for fatally shooting a man last year in his home that she testified she mistook for her own. In both cases, the officer is white and the victim black.