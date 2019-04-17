Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 17, 2019, 3:44 PM GMT By David K. Li

The father of a young Florida woman — believed to be in Colorado armed with a shotgun and "infatuated" with the Columbine High School massacre — pleaded with her Wednesday to come home.

Police around Denver were scouring the area for Sol Pais, 18, who they say traveled from Miami to Colorado on Monday night and was last seen in foothills west of the city.

Pais hasn't made any specific threats, but police said she's potentially dangerous and is obsessed with the April 20, 1999, Columbine school massacre in Littleton that left 12 students and a teacher dead. She bought a shotgun and ammunition just days before the 20th anniversary of the shooting this week, authorities said.

Denver area schools, with more than 400,000 students, canceled classes on Wednesday because of the potential threat, officials said.

Sol Pais. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via AP

At Pais' home in South Florida, a man who answered the door and identified himself as her dad begged her to come home.

"She can please come home," he told NBC Miami on Tuesday night. "I think she’s going to be OK."

The man said the episode was taking an emotional toll on the family.

"It's like a bad dream," he said. "We don't know, we don't have any idea."

Dean Phillips, FBI special agent in charge of the Denver field office, called Pais a "credible threat" with an extreme interest in Columbine.

"Because of her comments and her actions, because of her travel here to the state, because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here, we considered her to be a credible threat — certainly to the community and potentially to schools," Phillips told reporters Tuesday night.

"She has had an infatuation with Columbine and the perpetrators of Columbine," he continued. "She has made comments to that effect, but she hasn't identified a specific threat to a specific school."