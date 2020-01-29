Dad and newborn son sought after 3 women found dead in Miami home

Miami authorities are searching for a 1-week-old baby who was possibly abducted by his father from a home where three dead women were found.
Miami-Dade Police asked the public late Tuesday for help in finding Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, and his newborn son, Andrew, "out of concern for their welfare."
Earlier in the evening, the department responded to a triple homicide at a home. NBC Miami reported that three women were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at the residence.
An Amber Alert for Andrew Caballeiro shared Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he and his father was last seen at the home on Southwest 187th Avenue. Ernesto Caballeiro is listed in the Amber Alert as the abductor of the child.
A family member called police after going to the house to check on everyone and finding the women's bodies. That family member also told police that a newborn baby and his father were missing from the home.
Caballeiro and the baby may be traveling in a white passenger van with a decal that says "Nesty School Services."