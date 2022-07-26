Dallas-area wildfire destroys 9 homes, affects a total of 27 residences

An afternoon wildfire destroyed nine homes and affected a total of 27 residences in Balch Springs, Texas, 15 miles east of downtown Dallas, officials said.

Balch Springs Fire Chief Eric Neal said the total number included structures burned to the ground as well as those that suffered relatively lighter smoke or water damage.

No injuries were reported, although one firefighter did require hydration via IV, Neal said. That first responder was otherwise OK, he said.

Authorities believe workers mowing a patch of grass in the area sparked the blaze, said Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis. The blaze, which was being called a grass fire, moved rapidly into a neighborhood along the 14700 block of Broadview Drive.

Davis initially estimated the number of damaged homes at 14 to 20, with some possibly destroyed.

Acreage consumed by the fire was not available. City Manager Suzy Cluse said she witnessed the fire's flames and plume start to rise as she looked out her city office's windows during the 3 o'clock hour.

"It was a grass fire that just went out of control," she said.

Authorities ordered residents to evacuate, and those orders remained in effect early Monday evening, even as the fire chief said the blaze and its individual invasions of neighborhood addresses were under control.

The American Red Cross, which often offers temporary shelter in such situations, was at the scene, Davis said.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports that the Balch Springs Recreation Center was available for those affected by the fire. Cluse said the city was planning on securing hotel rooms for the night for residents who need them.

The city was also helping residents find shelter for pets, she said.

Investigators and city officials were planted in the community through the night as an official cause was still sought, Cluse said.

"So far everybody made it out alive, and thats what’s important," the city manager said.

Earth scientists have warned that such "wildland-urban interface" fires that rage between natural areas and city neighborhoods could become more frequent and intense as climate change impacts the planet.