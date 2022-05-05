Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly involved in car crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night and briefly hospitalized, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department said a two-vehicle accident unfolded in the area of Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at 8:10 p.m., but did not confirm the identities of any individuals involved.

“It is not our practice to give the names of the individuals involved in vehicle accidents unless there is a fatality,” police Sr. Cpl. Melina Gutierrez told NBC News.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Gutierrez.

NBC Dallas Fort-Worth independently confirmed that Jones, 79, was involved in the minor crash and he is reportedly doing fine.

NBC News has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for confirmation.

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken tweeted Wednesday evening that Jones was involved “in a minor car crash tonight.” An hour later, he tweeted Jones was “resting at home tonight after a brief stay in a Dallas hospital following a minor car crash. He was evaluated as a precaution."

Stephen Jones, Jones' son and the team's executive vice president, told the newspaper his father is doing fine.

“He is all good,” he said.